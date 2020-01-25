England vs South Africa 2020: Ben Stokes fined for verbal spat with fan

Zaid K FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

25 Jan 2020, 20:13 IST SHARE

Stokes was embroiled in a verbal altercation with a fan after being dimissed on Day 1 of the fourth Test against South Africa

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15% of his match fee for his foul-mouthed tirade against a spectator in the ongoing Test match against South Africa by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Stokes was found guilty of breaching Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel and has also been given one demerit point, which will sit on his record for 24 months. This comes after the England vice-captain admitted to using an audible obscenity during a cricket match.

The 28-year-old apologised for his behaviour yesterday and admitted that although he was provoked by the crowd who were repeatedly abusing him, the manner in which he reacted was extremely unprofessional. Stokes also made it a point to apologise to his young fans who witnessed the verbal spat unfold live on television.

The incident in question took place on the first day of the fourth Test being played in Johannesburg when Stokes was walking back to the pavilion having been dismissed for two. The all-rounder was caught hurling abuses at a middle-aged man who was wearing a South Africa ODI jersey in the crowd after the fan apparently abused him and mentioned Ed Sheeran as well.

England currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1 and will be hoping to seal the trophy by winning the ongoing encounter.