England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

England Women will lock horns with South Africa Women in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Newlands in Cape Town will host this clash on Friday.

England Women have been sensational in the tournament so far. They won all their group games to finish at the top of Group B. They hammered Pakistan Women by 114 runs in their last group fixture.

After electing to bat first, contributions from Danielle Wyatt (59), Nat Sciver-Brunt (81*), and Amy Jones (47) helped England Women post 213 on the board. Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean picked up two wickets each to restrict Pakistan Women to 99/9.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, finished second in Group A. They found themselves in a must-win situation in their last group game against Bangladesh Women on Tuesday. They stepped up and beat Bangladesh Women by 10 wickets to seal a berth in the semi-finals.

Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka picked up two wickets each to restrict Bangladesh Women to 113/6. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits remained unbeaten on 66 and 50, respectively, as they chased down the total in the 18th over.

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: England Women vs South Africa Women, Semi-Final 2, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 24 2023, Friday, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

England Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands is slow in nature. The spinners will play a vital role while bowling on this deck as the ball tends to hold a bit on to the surface. The batters will have to be patient while batting on this surface.

England Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Cape Town is expected to range between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius.

England Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

England Women

Lauren Bell is expected to replace Freya Davies for the semi-final clash on Friday.

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women

The South Africa Women aren't likely to make any changes to the playing XI.

Probable XI

Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

South Africa Women sealed a berth in the semi-finals after winning their last group game. They will be high on confidence and will look to be at their best against England Women.

However, England Women have performed brilliantly in the competition so far. It will take a monumental effort from the Proteas to take down England.

Prediction: England Women to win this clash.

England Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

