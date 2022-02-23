Stats: England vs South Africa in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

England and South Africa have met six times in the Women's Cricket World Cup. England enjoy a 5-1 lead over South Africa. The Proteas' only victory against England in the tournament came in 2000. Their last encounter was in the semi-finals of the 2017 World Cup.

The first-round match between the two teams in the 2017 WC created a record for being the highest match aggregate in the history of women's ODI. A total of 678 runs were scored in that match.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from England vs South Africa matches at the World Cup

373/5 by England in 2017 is the highest team total.

77 all-out by South Africa in 2013 is the lowest team total.

201 runs scored by Sarah Taylor of England is the most number of runs scored by a player.

148 by Tammy Beaumont of England in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player.

2 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. Both have been scored by England players - Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor

9 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

2 half-centuries scored by Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

7 wickets taken by Anya Shrubsole of England is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/17 by Anya Shrubsole in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player. It is the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup till date.

4 dismissals by Jane Smit of England is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Jane Smit in 1997 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

4 catches by Barbara Daniels of England is the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings. This was taken by multiple players

