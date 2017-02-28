England vs West Indies 2017: 5 players to watch out for

Watch out for these guys as England and West Indies lock horns in the beautiful Caribbean Islands

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 17:31 IST

Brathwaite needs to step up in ODIs for West Indies

West Indies face a stiff challenge as England visit the Caribbean shores for a three-match ODI series. The contest may seem like any other harmless bilateral series, but with the Champions Trophy looming large, England have an opportunity to prep themselves up for the home event.

West Indies, on the other hand, are not part of the eight-team tournament and will have a point or two to prove about their capabilities in One Day cricket. They have been pathetic at best in ODIs in the past few years and are grooming a young bunch for the 2019 World Cup.

England are still in recovery after a shambolic Indian tour and need to get their main players firing soon. While their batting has held its own in recent times, the composition of their bowling attack has been a question mark.

Here we take a look at 5 players who will be in the spotlight for the three-match series.



#5 Carlos Brathwaite

The dynamic West Indian all-rounder will be in focus as England return for a face-off with him after the World T20 finals where he slammed Ben Stokes for four sixes in the final over. The well-built star of the finals will be looking to match his T20 feats in ODI cricket.

Brathwaite hasn't showcased his full potential with the bat in the fifty over formats yet with an average of 13.41 after 20 ODIs. However, he has 21 wickets with the ball, decent returns in modern day cricket for a bowler.

As Ben Stokes and co come to the West Indies they will be wary of the hard-hitting lower order batsman. Brathwaite will need some runs himself although the Chief Selector, Courtney Browne voiced his support for the all-rounder earlier this week.