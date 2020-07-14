The dominance of West Indies in the Southampton Test match might have surprised a few people, but it was not entirely a surprise for those who have followed West Indies in red-ball cricket over the last couple of years.

In conditions where there is any assistance for the fast bowlers, West Indies will always be a potent force because of the quality that they have got in the pace bowling department.

The only question ahead of the Southampton game was if the West Indies batsmen would be able to rise to the occasion and as it turned out, they did just that.

England, on the other hand, made a huge decision to leave Stuart Broad out of the XI despite the veteran’s exemplary record at home. It was the first time in the last 8 years that Broad missed a Test match at home and the 34-year old didn’t hide the fact that he was gutted about it.

However, the decision was made with a long-term perspective. Broad has not been as effective for England outside England in the last few years and the selectors and the team management believe Mark Wood, because of his pace, could play a huge role for England in the Ashes series in Australia next year.

So, they are trying to give Wood as much game time as possible in the lead up to the Ashes. But, what they also have to ensure now is that they don’t lose a Test series at home in order to set up a bowling attack for the future.

Match details

Date: July 16-20, 2020

Time: 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather Forecast

The first two days of the Southampton Test match were badly affected by rain, but that might not be the case in Manchester. The weather forecast says the first day of the game will be cloudy, but the players will be greeted by bright sunshine for the next four days. The fans would hope that the entire Test match goes uninterrupted.

Pitch Report

The ball didn’t swing a lot in Southampton. It did seam off the deck right through the game and it bounced from a length as well. While that did put the batsmen in discomfort at times, not much conventional swing was on offer.

The pitch at Old Trafford might offer a little bit more for the fast bowlers than the one at the Rose Bowl did and England might think about bringing Stuart Broad back into the XI.

Broad might not be as quick as some of the other England fast bowlers, but he is still skillful enough to make use of favorable pitches.

Predicted XI

England

Joe Root will be back to lead the side in the second Test match which means someone will have to make way for him and it might be Joe Denly. The veteran top-order batsman again failed to convert the start in Southampton and given the way Zak Crawley played at no. 4, Denly might have to warm the bench in the second game.

James Anderson and Jofra Archer are automatic picks for England in the fast bowling department, but Wood didn’t do enough at the Rose Bowl to justify his selection. He is definitely a long-term prospect, but for this particular Test match, he might get replaced by Broad.

Probable XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies

The second Test match is at a quick turnaround and the amount of bowling the West Indies fast bowlers did in the first game, it wouldn’t be easy for them to come back and play another Test match in just three days.

However, West Indies wouldn’t think about rotating their fast bowlers just yet and would probably go with the same XI at Old Trafford.

Probable XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Braithwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Prediction

The England side is going to be strengthened by the arrival of Joe Root and if Stuart Broad is picked as well, he will add a lot of experience to the XI. The conditions will also suit England in Manchester and even though they are going into the second Test match trailing 0-1, they might be able to topple West Indies this time around.

The prediction is for England to win the Test match and level the series 1-1.

Telecast and streaming

TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Streaming: SonyLiv app