England vs West Indies 2020: West Indies cricketers to sport 'Black Lives Matter' logo on their jerseys

The West Indies cricket team will sport a 'Black Lives Matter" emblem on their jerseys when the take on England.

This is a positive step towards anti-racist movement that has gripped the sporting fraternity.

The logo sported on a West Indies shirt collar.

The West Indies cricket team will sport the 'Black Lives Matter' emblem on the collars of their jerseys to pledge their support for the anti-racist movement in sports when they play against England in a three-match Test series starting on July 8.

The West Indies Test captain Jason Holder had indicated in his first press conference of the tour that they would show their support for the movement in some way.

"We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness." Holder had said.

The logo is the same as the one displayed on the shirts of all 20 Premier League football clubs, since the sport resumed its season earlier this month. The emblem is designed by Alisha Hosannah, whose partner Troy Deeney is Watford's captain. Deeney was contacted by Cricket West Indies (CWI) for approval and subsequently the ICC too granted permission for the emblem to be worn on the team's collars.

Speaking about this decision Holder said, "This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team. We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality. As a group of young men, we know of the rich and diverse history of West Indies cricket and we know we are guardians of the great game for generation to come."

Holder also emphasised the importance of equality and unity, further adding that until that is achieved, the movement should not stop.

We did not take our decision lightly. We know what it is for people to make judgments because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary. There must be equality and there must be unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop. We have to find some way to have equal rights and people must not be viewed differently because of the colour of their skin or ethnic background."

The jerseys with the logo are expected to premier when England and West Indies will play a four-day warm-up match that will commence on Monday at the Old Trafford.

England are also expected to show their support to the movement during the series by wearing blue armbands in recognition of the contribution of the NHS staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECB announced last week that players will wear the names of cricket-supporting key workers on their training shirts ahead of the first Test.

The schedule for the three-match Test series is as follows:

1st Test: July 8-12, Southampton

2nd Test: July 16-20, Manchester

3rd Test: July 24-28, Manchester