England vs West Indies head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ENG vs WI 2025 ODI series

The England vs West Indies ODI series will commence on May 29 at the beautiful Edgbaston in Birmingham. It is a three-game series, with the next two matches scheduled to take place in Cardiff and London.
England have disappointed their fans with their ordinary performances in the 50-over format over the last few months. In November 2024, England lost an away ODI series against the West Indies, followed by an away series defeat against India and an embarrassing first-round exit from the Champions Trophy.
England will start a new era in ODI cricket under Harry Brook on May 29. Ahead of the England vs West Indies ODI series, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams in the 50-over format.
England vs West Indies head-to-head record in ODIs
England have a 54-48 lead in the head-to-head record against the West Indies in the ODI format. There have been a total of 108 ODI matches between the two teams, with six of them not producing a winner.
As mentioned earlier, the two teams clashed in an ODI series in November 2024, where the Men in Maroon emerged victorious by 2-1. West Indies will aim to replicate that performance in the upcoming series.
Matches played: 108
Won by England: 54
Won by West Indies: 48
No result: 6.
England vs West Indies ODI head-to-head record in ENG
England have a 23-15 lead in their home ODI matches against the West Indies. The upcoming match will be the first time England host the West Indies for an ODI after their battle in the 2019 World Cup, where England won by eight wickets.
West Indies have not won a single ODI match against England on English soil after the year 2007. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:
Matches played: 40
Won by England: 23
Won by West Indies: 15
No result: 2.
Last 5 England vs West Indies ODI matches
West Indies have secured three wins in their last five ODI matches against England. Two of those three wins came in the previous ODI series played between the two teams in the Caribbean in November 2024.
Here's a summary of the last five ODI matches between England and West Indies:
- WI (267/2) beat ENG (263/8) by 8 wickets, Nov 6, 2024.
- ENG (329/5) beat WI (328/6) by 5 wickets, Nov 2, 2024.
- WI (157/2) beat ENG (209) by 8 wickets via D/L method, Oct 31, 2024.
- WI (191/6) beat ENG (206/9) by 4 wickets via D/L method, Dec 9, 2023.
- ENG (206/4) beat WI (202) by 6 wickets, Dec 6, 2023.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news