England vs West Indies head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ENG vs WI 2025 ODI series

The England vs West Indies ODI series will commence on May 29 at the beautiful Edgbaston in Birmingham. It is a three-game series, with the next two matches scheduled to take place in Cardiff and London.

Ad

England have disappointed their fans with their ordinary performances in the 50-over format over the last few months. In November 2024, England lost an away ODI series against the West Indies, followed by an away series defeat against India and an embarrassing first-round exit from the Champions Trophy.

England will start a new era in ODI cricket under Harry Brook on May 29. Ahead of the England vs West Indies ODI series, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams in the 50-over format.

Ad

Trending

England vs West Indies head-to-head record in ODIs

England have a 54-48 lead in the head-to-head record against the West Indies in the ODI format. There have been a total of 108 ODI matches between the two teams, with six of them not producing a winner.

As mentioned earlier, the two teams clashed in an ODI series in November 2024, where the Men in Maroon emerged victorious by 2-1. West Indies will aim to replicate that performance in the upcoming series.

Ad

Matches played: 108

Won by England: 54

Won by West Indies: 48

No result: 6.

England vs West Indies ODI head-to-head record in ENG

England have a 23-15 lead in their home ODI matches against the West Indies. The upcoming match will be the first time England host the West Indies for an ODI after their battle in the 2019 World Cup, where England won by eight wickets.

Ad

West Indies have not won a single ODI match against England on English soil after the year 2007. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 40

Won by England: 23

Won by West Indies: 15

No result: 2.

Last 5 England vs West Indies ODI matches

West Indies have secured three wins in their last five ODI matches against England. Two of those three wins came in the previous ODI series played between the two teams in the Caribbean in November 2024.

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five ODI matches between England and West Indies:

WI (267/2) beat ENG (263/8) by 8 wickets, Nov 6, 2024. ENG (329/5) beat WI (328/6) by 5 wickets, Nov 2, 2024. WI (157/2) beat ENG (209) by 8 wickets via D/L method, Oct 31, 2024. WI (191/6) beat ENG (206/9) by 4 wickets via D/L method, Dec 9, 2023. ENG (206/4) beat WI (202) by 6 wickets, Dec 6, 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news