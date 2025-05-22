England vs Zimbabwe 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The one-off England vs Zimbabwe Test match will be played from May 22-25 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Zimbabwean team will play a Test match against England on English soil for the first time in 22 years.

Zimbabwe will be keen to upset England and make a strong case for the ICC World Test Championship. On the other hand, the England team will aim to gain some momentum in the longest format ahead of the home summer.

Big names like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, and Blessing Muzarabani will be in action during the England vs Zimbabwe match. Here's a look at the full schedule, squads, and other details of the one-off Test.

England vs Zimbabwe 2025 full schedule

The first and only Test between Zimbabwe and England will begin on May 22. It will be a four-day match. Hence, it is scheduled to conclude on May 25. Here is the schedule:

Only Test: May 22 to 25, 11 am Local Time - Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

ENG vs ZIM 2025 Test match timings in IST

As per IST, the match will begin at 3.30 pm. There is a difference of four hours and 30 minutes between the time zones of England and India.

ENG vs ZIM Test 2025 squads

England

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith (wk), Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Gus Atkinson, Samuel James Cook, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.

Zimbabwe

Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Newman Nyamhuri, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga.

England vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test live streaming details

SuperSport will broadcast the match between England and Zimbabwe to the audience residing in Zimbabwe. In the UK, this match will be live on Sky Sports. Here is the full telecast channel list:

UK – Sky Sports

⁠Zimbabwe – Supersport

⁠India – Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

