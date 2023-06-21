England Women A vs Australia Women A, 1st T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The first Match of the England Women A vs Australia Women A will take place in Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The groundbreaking England Women A vs Australia Women A series will begin with the T20 series on Wednesday.

Both teams played three-day warm-up matches against the senior teams. England A faced Australia's senior team while the Australia A team faced England's senior team.

England A's Lauren Winfield-Hill and Paige Scholfield scored centuries in the Test and helped the team to draw the game. With the ball, Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean were impressive in the game.

Notably, UAE international Mahika Gaur has been added to the England A team. The teen pacer made her international debut at the age of 12. She made a mark in the Fairbreak Global tournament, followed by U19 World Cup and England domestic tournaments.

Linsey Smith, who had an excellent run in the recently concluded Charlotte Edwards Cup, has been rewarded with a call-up. Another notable return to the team is Freya Kemp. The young pacer, who missed out on T20 World Cup, returns to the competitive set-up.

Australia A faced England Senior Team in a three-day warm-up game earlier. The team struggled against the home side and was then saved by Jess Jonassen's 173*. However, the Australian all-rounder will not feature in this game and is a part of the senior set-up.

Tayla Vlaeminck, who had recovered from her injury, has been added to the squad. During the warm-up game, Charli Knott and Maitlan Brown recently scored a half-century against the England senior set-up.

Kate Peterson, Tahlia Wilson, and Courtney Webb were among the top performers in Australia's WNCL 2022/23. Nicole Faltum was a part of the Southern Vipers' Charlotte Edwards Cup-winning team. Also, the all-rounder Heather Graham was a part of the Mumbai Indians team in the Women's Premier League.

England Women A vs Australia Women A Match Details

Match: England Women A vs Australia Women A, 1st Match, Australia A tour of England

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

England Women A vs Australia Women A Pitch Report

The pitch at Loughborough will assist the batters more. This match is likely to be a high-scoring contest, as the conditions will not change during the game.

England Women A vs Australia Women A Weather Forecast

According to the forecast, the temperature in Loughborough on Wednesday will be around 22-23 degrees Celsius with 79% humidity.

England Women A vs Australia Women A Probable XIs

England Women A

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Linsey Smith

Australia Women A

Probable XI

Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson

England Women A vs Australia Women A Match Prediction

England Women A dominated the Australian senior team earlier this week. The home side looked more confident in that game and is expected to beat the Australian A team in this game. Australia A will depend on the senior spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington to do some damage in this game.

Prediction: England Women A likely to win the 1st T20 match

England Women A vs Australia Women A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: YouTube

