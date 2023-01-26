England Women U19 vs Australia Women U19, Semi Final 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

England will be up against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday (January 27) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

After losing their first game against Bangladesh, the Australian team made a stunning comeback into the World Cup as they won three games on the trot. They won both of their super-six games convincingly, including a seven-wicket win over the Indian team. They finished second in the Group 1 points table with six points and a net run rate of +2.210.

Meanwhile, England are on an unbeaten run at the moment as they have not lost a single game till now. They defeated West Indies and Ireland in one-sided games and secured a place in the semi-finals of the tournament. They finished at the top of the Group 2 points table with eight points and a net run rate of +5.088.

England Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Match Details

Match: England Women U19 vs Australia Women U19, 2nd Semi Final

Date and Time: January 27 2023, Friday, 05:15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

England Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is expected to offer a well-balanced track for the game. The seam bowlers are expected to generate some swing and bounce initially, while the spinners will enjoy bowling at this venue throughout the game. The batters need to adjust to the pace and bounce of the pitch, so they can exploit the conditions later. The average first innings score at the venue is 120-130.

England Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Weather Forecast

It is forecast to be partly cloudy in the Potchefstroom on match day but the chances of rain are highly unlikely. Temperatures are expected to hover around the 30-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 40s.

England Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Probable XIs

England Women U19

Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale, Davina Perrin, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward (wk), Sophia Smale, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

Australia Women U19

Kate Pelle, Sianna Ginger, Claire Moore, Ella Hayward, Amy Smith, Lucy Hamilton, Rhys McKenna (c), Paris Hall (wk), Ella Wilson, Milly Illingworth, Maggie Clark

England Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Match Prediction

Grace Scrivens was the star performer for the English team in their previous match against West Indies as the skipper notched up 43-ball 56 and helped her team post a competitive total on the board. However, Ellier Anderson single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of West Indies as she registered an impressive fifer at an economy rate of just three.

Maggie Clark led the bowling unit of the Australian team in their previous game against UAE as the right-arm pacer picked up three crucial wickets at an impressive economy rate of five. She got brilliant support from Kate Pelle, who smashed 51 runs off just 36 balls to help her team get over the finish line.

Prediction: Australia Women U19 to win this match.

England Women U19 vs Australia Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

