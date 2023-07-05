England Women v Australia Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

After the first blockbuster T20I came to a close last Saturday, England Women prepare to take on Australia Women yet again in their upcoming match at The Oval. The second T20I of their three-game series will commence at 10.30 pm IST on July 5.

Australia Women have their nose ahead in the series. They had a tense finish in the last match as Georgia Wareham held her nerve and hit the winning run with just a ball to spare.

Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen made major contributions with the ball, picking up five wickets in total. Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath made substantial contributions with the bat, which got Australia Women through to the finish line in just nick of time.

England Women would be slightly disappointed after ending up on the losing side in the opening match of the series. They did almost everything right to pull off a miraculous win. Although they did not have sufficient runs on the board, the bowlers worked hard till the very last over to throw Australia off course.

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers who delivered figures of 2/24 to nearly propel England Women to an emphatic victory. The hosts have their task cut out as they will need to battle it out in the upcoming T20I fixture to stay alive in this series.

England Women v Australia Women Match Details:

Match: England Women v Australia Women, 2nd T20I Match, 2023

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, Wednesday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: The Oval Cricket Ground, London

England Women v Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch in this venue provides equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. The average first-innings score at this ground in local T20 competitions is 165. However, the track can progressively get slower as the game moves on to the latter stages, making chasing a tricky business.

Past data suggests that teams have ended up with a score of below 150 on 23 out of 68 instances, which goes on to show that the surface is usually on the slower side.

England Women v Australia Women Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, the weather in London will remain partially cloudy with temperatures expected to vary between 12 C and 21 C. The probability of rainfall is down to 20% so there is a slim chance that we could encounter rain interruptions while the match progresses.

England Women v Australia Women Probable Xl

England Women

Probable Xl

Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell

Australia Women

Probable Xl

Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England Women v Australia Women Prediction

Australia Women earned a narrow victory in the last game, which ended in a tense nail-biting thriller. England Women fought valiantly till the last ball but agonizingly fell short as they could not get over the finish line.

Considering the dominant win record Australia Women have against England Women in T20Is, the Aussies are the favorites. However, we expect England Women to put up a stiff resistance, making the upcoming fixture a fascinating one.

Prediction: Australia Women to win the match.

England Women v Australia Women Live Streaming details

Live Streaming: SonyLiv app

