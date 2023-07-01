England Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Following the thrilling Women's Ashes Test in 2023, Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) will square off in a three-match T20I series commencing on Saturday, July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The two nations have so far competed fiercely against one another in the shortest format of international cricket, each winning 19 of the 39 games, with one game ending in a draw.

England Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I

Date & Time: July 1, 2023, 11:05 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

England Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

Nine of the 17 WT20Is that have been played at Edgbaston so far have been won by teams who batted first. Three of the past five WT20I matches played here were won by teams batting second. Consequently, the captain who wins the toss may decide to bowl first.

England Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

The temperatures in Edgbaston on Saturday is expected to be 16 degree Celsius with 10% precipitation, 85% humidity, and a wind speed of 13km/hr.

England Women vs Australia Women Probable Playing XIs

England Women

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Considering the head-to-head of these two formidable teams, both are equally likely to win the 1st T20I. However, Australia Women are a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format of the game.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this clash

England Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

