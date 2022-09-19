England Women vs India Women ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

England Women and India Women will lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting on Sunday, September 18.

In Heather Knight and Nat Sciver’s absence, Amy Jones will continue to lead the English side. Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have received maiden call-ups after their decent performances in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, after losing the T20I series, India Women will be hitting the drawing board to get back to winning ways in the 50-over format. They will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Head-to-head record: England Women vs India Women in ODIs

England Women and India Women have played a total of 71 ODIs so far, with England leading the tally after winning 40 encounters. India have managed to bag 31 victories.

The last time these two sides locked horns in this format was on March 16, 2022, when England won the game by four wickets.

England Women vs India Women, ODI Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, September 18

England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI, 3.30 pm

Wednesday, September 21

England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI, 5.30 pm

Saturday, September 24

England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI, 3.30 pm

England Women vs India Women, ODI Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV in India.

England Women vs India Women ODI series 2022: Squads

England

Amy Jones (c & wk), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.

