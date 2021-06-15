England Women vs India Women Test: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

England Women will host India Women in a one-off Test starting on June 16 at the County Ground in Bristol.

England Women were last in action in February-March, playing three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand Women. The Englishwomen won the first two ODIs by eight and seven wickets respectively before suffering a seven-wicket loss in the final game.

England Women, who then won all three matches in the T20I series, last played a Test in 2019 against Australia Women. The game ended in a draw.

India Women, on the other hand, were last seen in action against South Africa Women in March. The two teams played five ODIs and three T20Is in India, with the visitors winning both series.

India Women's last Test assignment was also against South Africa Women way back in 2014, with the former winning the one-off home Test by an innings and 34 runs.

England Women vs India Women: Head-to-head record in Tests:

The two teams have faced each other in 13 Tests, with England Women winning once. India Women have emerged victorious twice, while the remaining 10 matches ended in draws.

India Women, who have won the last two Test matches played between the two sides, will start as favorites in the upcoming game.

England Women vs India Women Test: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

One-off Test: 16 - 19 June

Venue: County Ground, Bristol at 3:30 PM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the England Women vs India Women Test series here.

England Women vs India Women Test: Telecast & live streaming details

The matches will be televised on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in India. Fans can also catch live action on the Sony LIV app and website.

England Women vs India Women Test: Squads

England Women

Heather Knight, Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill

India Women

Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

Edited by Samya Majumdar