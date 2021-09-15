England Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The ODI series between England Women and New Zealand Women kicks off on September 16. The first game of the five-match series will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. The T20I series between the two teams was a well-fought one, so the upcoming ODI could be a cracking one too.

The hosts, who won the T20I series, will look to continue their momentum in the ODI series. They won the first game of the series, but lost the second one. Come the decider, the hosts stepped up to seal the series 2-1.

Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight and Amy Jones starred with the bat in the third game, as they chased down 145 in the last over. Tammy Beaumont finished as the highest run-getter in the series for the hosts.

Danielle Wyatt has been recalled to the side for the ODI series. Along with Wyatt, Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill have joined the squad after missing the T20I series. Twenty-year-old off-spinner Charlie Dean has also been included in the squad. England have a good mix of experienced and young players, and will be starting as the favourites in the ODI series.

New Zealand, meanwhile, need to quickly turn the tables around. In the second game of the T20I series, they bounced back to force a decider, but ran out of steam in that game. Their batters failed to make significant contributions in the T20 series, so they need to step up in the ODI series.

Experienced players such as Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite contributed with the bat. But the other batters need to perform to challenge a strong English side at home. Leigh Kasperek starred with the ball as she finished with six wickets to her name in the 3-match T20I series.

The White Ferns will be hoping for a much-improved performance in the upcoming ODI series.

Match Details

Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI.

Date and Time: September 16th, 2021 (Thursday); 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Weather Report

The temperatures in Bristol on Thursday is expected to be on the lower side. It's expected to range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is little chance of rain, so a full game should ensue.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. It is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match, and could get better as the game goes on.

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

England Women were brilliant in the T20I series. They put in some good performances to seal the series. They have a very good balance, and will be eager to keep the winning momentum in the opener of the ODI series.

Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Natasha Farrant

New Zealand Women

The White Ferns struggled a bit in the T20I series. Their batters need to step up in the ODI series to challenge a strong English side at home. Batting-heavy New Zealand are dependent on experienced players, so they'll look to start the ODI series on a high.

Playing XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

Match Prediction

After winning the T20I series, the English side will be high in confidence. New Zealand Women, meanwhile, need to be at their absolute best in the ODI series. Both sides look strong on paper, and it promises to be a cracker of series.

Due to their superior balance, expect England to come out on top against New Zealand.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

