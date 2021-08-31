England Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

England Women and New Zealand Women are set to lock horns in the first match of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday, September 1 at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

England, led by Heather Knight, have been in stupendous form in the shorter format. In their last 14 T20Is since February 26, 2020, they have won 13 matches. Earlier this year, they also beat New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series in Wellington.

In their previous T20I series, they defeated India 2-1. Barring the second game at Hove where they lost by eight runs, England looked clinical. New Zealand, on the other hand, have had a torrid run of late. In their last 14 games, they have won only five.

However, they won their previous game against Australia by four wickets. Sophie Devine and Co. need to be on top of their game if they want to get past England. On a head-to-head count, England Women have beaten New Zealand Women in 20 out of 25 T20Is.

Match Details

Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I

Date: September 1, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Weather Report

The sun and clouds will be there throughout the duration of the match. However, there is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Chelmsford has been a sporting one thus far. An average score of 138 suggests that an overly high-scoring game may not be on the cards. Chasing teams have won six out of 10 matches.

Predicted Playing XI

England Women

Tammy Beaumont wasn’t in great form in the Hundred and she’ll be looking to find some rhythm. Natasha Farrant was excellent for the Oval Invincibles and it will be interesting to see if she gets a chance. Sophia Dunkley was explosive in the Hundred and she’ll be looking to carry the momentum for England.

Predicted XI: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant/Freya Davies

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite are fulcrums for New Zealand and will be looking to make an impact. Leigh Kasperek is a genuine wicket-taker and she needs to be on top of her game. Lea Tahuhu has a truckload of experience on her shoulders and she can’t afford to drop her guard.

Predicted XI: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (WK), Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

Match Prediction

New Zealand are a formidable unit, but England have both experience and firepower in their ranks. England should be able to win the opening T20I.

Broadcast Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy