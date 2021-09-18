England Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the five-match ODI series between England and New Zealand will be played at the New Road Ground in Worcester on Sunday. The hosts lead the series 1-0 and the White Ferns will be looking to bounce back in the second game.

The first game saw England defeat New Zealand by 30 runs. After being put in to bat, England had a good start with Beaumont and Winfield Hill starting cautiously. Skipper Heather Knight walked in at No. 3 and played an outstanding knock as she stood tall against the Kiwi bowlers.

The middle-order batters failed but Katherine Brunt played a crucial hand lower down the order. Knight departed on 89 and Brunt on 43, helping them put up 241 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over New Zealand for 211. The wickets were spread among the bowlers as they took an early lead in the series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, need to quickly bounce back. The bowlers did a good job of restricting the English team to 231. Jess Kerr starred with the ball, picking up three wickets. There weren’t any healthy contributions from the batters apart from Amy Satterthwaite.

She tried her level-best and remained unbeaten on 79 but lacked support from the other end as the team fell short by 30 runs. The batters need to step up and back up their bowlers to level the series in the next game. Sophie Devine will be hoping for a much-improved performance from her side.

Match Details:

Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd ODI

Date and Time: September 19th, 2021 Sunday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Weather report:

Temperatures in Worcester on Sunday are expected to be between 11 and 19 degrees Celsius. Conditions will remain cloudy throughout the day with rain predicted in the morning. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at New Road ground in Worcester is bowling-friendly. There is enough seam movement off the surface and the overcast conditions will favor seam bowlers from both sides. The teams bowling first have won five out of the six matches played here. Expect the team winning the toss to chase at this venue.

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

England women were brilliant in the first match. They won the game by 30 runs although there is still room for improvement. The batters need to step up and contribute to the team’s success. Expect them to go with the winning combination for the second ODI.

Playing XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies

New Zealand Women

New Zealand struggled to chase down 242 in the first match. Amy Satterthwaite lacked support as she was the lone fighter in the first game. Everyone needs to fire in unison to help the team bounce back in the series. New Zealand should be fielding the same XI that featured in the first game of the series.

Playing XI: Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek

Match prediction:

The hosts have carried the winning momentum from the T20I series into the ODI series and are most likely them to come out on top against New Zealand in the second match.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

