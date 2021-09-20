England Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the five-match ODI series between England and New Zealand will be played at Grace Road in Leicester on Tuesday, September 21.

England, led by Heather Knight, have already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. On Sunday, September 19, England defeated New Zealand by 13 runs by DLS Method at the New Road in Worcester.

After being put in to bat first, England found themselves in trouble. The hosts were reduced to 146 for nine in 35.2 overs. Barring Lauren Winfield-Hill, who scored 39, the other batters seemed to find the going tough. However, a 51-run stand between Danielle Wyatt and Tash Farrant helped England post 197 in 43.3 overs.

Wyatt, batting at No. 7, scored an unbeaten 72-ball 63 with four fours and two sixes. Hannah Rowe and Leigh Kasperek picked up two wickets for New Zealand. Sophie Devine chipped in with two wickets as well. The visitors made a steady start to their run-chase.

Suzie Bates and Lauren Down put together a partnership of 40 runs in 51 balls. But after they perished in their 20s, New Zealand struggled. Devine and Brooke Halliday scored 28 and 29 respectively, but their efforts went in vain. Charlotte Dean picked up four wickets for England.

Match Details:

Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI

Date and Time: September 21st, 2021 Tuesday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Weather report:

Conditions will be cloudy with temperatures around the 19-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to be a decent one for batting. The track will also have something for the bowlers and a close match seems to be on the cards.

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Heather Knight is the leading run-scorer for England with 107 runs at an average of 53.50. The rest of the batters need to lend her more support. Kate Cross and Charlotte Dean are their leading wicket-takers with five scalps each. Natalie Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone have also been decent.

Playing XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies

New Zealand Women

Amy Satterthwaite and Sophie Devine are the only batters who have looked at home for New Zealand. The rest of the batting has looked shoddy, to say the least. Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe and Devine have 12 wickets in total. Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu have bowled at decent economies.

Playing XI: Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek

Match prediction:

England have looked stronger than New Zealand in all three departments. England should be able to win the next game and take a 3-0 lead in the series.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee