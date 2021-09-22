England Women vs New Zealand Women, 4th ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the five-match ODI series between England and New Zealand will be played at the County Ground in Derby on Thursday, September 23.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, managed to keep themselves alive in the five-match series after beating England in the fourth game by three wickets at Grace Road in Leicester. After electing to field first, New Zealand reduced their opponents to 101 for eight in the 30th over.

Lea Tahuhu was stupendous with the ball as she picked up a five-wicket haul. However, Katherine Brunt helped England to a respectable score of 178. The veteran stayed unbeaten on 49 off 98 balls with four fours. Kate Cross’ 40-ball 29 also propelled England to some extent.

In the run-chase, Brunt dismissed both New Zealand openers - Suzie Bates and Lauren Down - in quick succession. Thereafter, Maddy Green and Amy Satterthwaite’s 72-run partnership for the third wicket bailed New Zealand out of jail. Brunt went on to pick up four wickets.

Green stayed unbeaten on a 106-ball 70, taking New Zealand over the finishing line with 25 balls to spare. Even as Satterthwaite made 33, Brooke Halliday’s 38-ball 25 also helped the visitors. In the end, Tahuhu and Green’s unbeaten 33-run stand helped New Zealand win.

Match Details:

Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women 4th ODI

Date and Time: September 23, 2021 Thursday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Weather report:

There will be intermittent clouds throughout the duration of the game. The sun will also be out. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 60s.

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Derby has been a fairly decent one for batting over the years. The track gives assistance to the bowlers as well. A competitive game seems to be in store on Thursday. Batting second should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Heather Knight has looked the most accomplished among England batters with 113 runs at an average of 37.66. Brunt and Daniella Wyatt have played decent hands as well. Charlotte Dean is their leading wicket-taker with six scalps. Brunt and Cross have five wickets each to their name.

Playing XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies

New Zealand Women

Amy Satterthwaite and Maddy Green are the only ones who have scored half-centuries for New Zealand in the series. The rest of the batting needs to deliver as well. Lea Tahuhu is in excellent form after picking up a five-wicket haul. Kasperek, Devine and Rowe have bowled decently as well.

Playing XI: Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek

Match prediction:

New Zealand have strained in their batting department on the entire tour. Despite the loss in the previous game, England will still go into the next game as favorites

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

