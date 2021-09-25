England Women vs New Zealand Women, 5th ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The fifth game of the five-match ODI series between England and New Zealand will be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Sunday, September 26.

England, led by Heather Knight, have already sealed the fate of the series after they won their fourth match at the County Ground in Derby by three wickets. New Zealand had stayed alive in the series following their three-wicket win in Leicester, but England made a strong comeback in the following match to crush their hopes.

In the previous game on Thursday, the White Ferns posted a substantial score of 244 for eight on the board. Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin scored half-centuries to take the visitors to a respectable score. Charlotte Dean picked up three wickets for England.

In the run-chase, Knight put her best foot forward. The England captain scored 101 runs off 107 balls with the help of 10 fours. Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt and Lauren Winfield-Hill also made vital contributions. When Knight got out, England needed seven runs off 10 balls.

However, Anya Shrubsole smashed Leigh Kasperek for a four in the last over to help England win with three balls to spare. Hannah Rowe got four wickets for the White Ferns. In the final ODI, New Zealand will be looking to salvage some pride.

Match Details:

Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women 5th ODI

Date and Time: September 26, 2021 Sunday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Weather report:

Conditions will mostly be cloudy with a minimum chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark. The humidity is expected to be in the 50s and 60s.

Pitch Report:

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Heather Knight is the leading run-scorer for England Women in the series, having racked up 214 runs at an average of 53.50. The other batters are yet to be at their best. Charlotte Dean is their leading wicket-taker with nine scalps. Brunt, Cross and Ecclestone have also done their bit with the ball.

Playing XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies

New Zealand Women

Amy Satterthwaite and Sophie Devine have done a chunk of the run-scoring for New Zealand. Green and Martin have also contributed with the bat. Devine has picked up six wickets at an economy of 4.91. Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu have eight wickets each to their name.

Playing XI: Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek

Match prediction:

England and New Zealand have gone neck-on-neck as far as their bowling is concerned. However, England’s batting has looked slightly stronger, making them the favorites to win the last game.

TV and live streaming details:

Also Read

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee