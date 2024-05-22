England Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The three-match ODI series between England Women and Pakistan Women will kick off on Thursday, May 23. The first game will be played at the County Ground in Derby. The action will move to Taunton for the second ODI before the final game is played in Chelmsford on May 29.

England Women and Pakistan Women faced each other recently in a three-match T20I series. The England Women were brutal as they whitewashed the Pakistan Women. The visitors didn’t stand any chance in the shortest format and will hope to bounce back in the longer format.

Heather Knight will be leading the well-balanced English side. The likes of Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Knight form a solid batting line-up. Lauren Bell and Kate Cross lead the pace attack. Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Charlotte Dean form the spin-department.

As far as the Pakistan side are concerned, Nida Dar will be leading the Asian side. Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen are the experienced batters in the side. Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana are the handy all-rounders to go with the bowlers Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

England Women will start as favorites in the ODI series with the way they are playing right now. It will be a real test for Pakistan Women to grab their first win on this tour.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details:

Match: England Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st ODI, Pakistan Women tour of England, 2024

Date and Time: May 23, 2024, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

England Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between England Women and Pakistan Women in ODI cricket. England Women have won 11 games of those and one has ended in no-result.

Matches played: 12

England Women won: 11

Pakistan Women won: 0

NR: 1

England Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground in Derby provides a good amount of assistance to the new-ball bowlers. They will get plenty of swing and batting won’t be easy at the start. The batters will have to work hard for their runs. Adapting to the conditions will be the key for them.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Derby on Thursday is expected to hover between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

England Women

Team News

No injury concerns.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

Pakistan Women

Team News

All the players in the squad are available for selection.

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan/Natalia Pervaiz

England Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

The England Women clean-swept the T20I series and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the ODI series at home.

Prediction: England Women to win this contest.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback