England Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Women will host South Africa Women for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI will be played on Monday, July 11 at the County Ground in Northampton. The two teams played a Test last month, which ended in a draw.

England will play their first ODI since the final of the World Cup in April. The hosts areranked third in the one-day team rankings and have won four of their last five games. They also beat South Africa in the World Cup semi-final, which was the last meeting between the two teams.

South Africa, meanwhile, played three ODIs against Ireland prior to this series. They won all three games and will be keen to carry forward their good form. South Africa have also won four of their last five ODIs, winning the last three.

England will want to start the series off with a win, while South Africa will look to avenge their loss World Cup semifinal loss.

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI, South Africa Women tour of England Women, 2022.

Date and Time: July 11, Monday, 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Northampton.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be conducive for batters. There won't be a lot of movement for the fast bowlers, but they could find some assistance initially. The average score at this venue is 270, with the team batting second winning most of the games.

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear throughout the day. The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 14 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Kathrine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong.

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Match Prediction

England beat South Africa in their previous meeting, and they will fancy their chances, playing at home.

South Africa are also confident after beating Ireland 3-0. However, it will be challenging for them against England, and they'll have to play their best cricket. A thrilling contest should ensue, with England expected to come out on top.

Prediction: England Women to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

