England Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Women and South Africa Women will lock horns against each other in the first of the three-match T20I series starting on July 21 (Thursday). The series opener will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

It has been an extremely tough tour of England for South Africa so far. The hosts literally steamrolled them in every One-Day International, registering wins by five wickets, 114 runs and 109 runs respectively in the three games.

The sudden retirement of Lizelle Lee has certainly affected the dressing room environment, it seems, and the Proteas Women will be hoping to put up a good showing in the T20I series.

Meanwhile, this series holds a lot of significance for both teams with the Commonwealth Games scheduled in Birmingham later this month.

South Africa have suffered a blow with Lizelle Lee no longer part of the team while Dane van Niekerk continues to stay on the sidelines due to injuries. They are coming off a 2-1 series win over Ireland in the last month and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

England, on the other hand, have surprisingly left out their ace batter Tammy Beaumont from their squad for this series along with the Commonwealth Games. Moreover, they are playing T20Is for the first time since January this year and will have to get into the groove soon.

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Details

Match: England Women and South Africa Women, 1st T20I, South Africa Women’s tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 21, 2022; 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

England Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The County Ground in Chelmsford hasn't hosted much cricket and the venue is new even for the hosts. It will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves.

Overall, it should be a decent wicket to bat on but given the unknown nature of the surface, the team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

England Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Chelmsford is expected to hover in the early 20s during the match. However, there is very little chance of rain throughout the day which shouldn't pose much of a problem for both teams.

Fans should get to witness the action for the entire 40 overs.

England Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

England Women

England have taken the tough decision to leave Tammy Beaumont out of their squad and it opens up a slot at the top of the order. Danielle Wyatt opens in T20Is and Amy Jones might accompany her or Alice Capsey is another option.

The rest of the playing XI might have a familiar look to the one that played against Australia in January with Kate Cross fighting for a place with Freya Davies in the bowling department.

Probable XI: Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey/Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Sophie Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross/Freya Davies.

South Africa Women

Probable XI: Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (C), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (WK), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukune, Shabnim Ismail.

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

England have dominated this tour right through. Perhaps, they were unlucky not to win the Test match thanks to rain. South Africa, on the other hand, haven't been consistent at all with only one odd performance from their players.

It will be important for them to put up a good showing irrespective of the result in this game. England start the T20I series as the favorites to win the first game.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

England Women vs South Africa Women telecast details and channel list

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - SonyLIV.

