England Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Women will be up against South Africa Women in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday at the County Ground in Bristol.

England won their first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Emma Lamb scored a magnificent 102 off just 97 deliveries in the run chase, while Natalie Sciver slammed a 36-ball 55 to take them over the line. England registered a convincing five-wicket win, chasing the target down in just 32.1 overs.

Earlier, South Africa were bundled out for 218 in 47.4 overs, batting first. They were reduced to 73-4. Laura Wolvaardt (43), Nadine de Klerk (38) played key knocks, while Chloe Tryon top-scored with a 73-ball 88. Despite their efforts, there weren't enough runs for their bowlers to defend.

Natalie Sciver had a great all-round outing, picking up four wickets. Senior pacer Katherine Brunt also picked up three wickets to help England restrict South Africa. The hosts will now look to clinch the ODI series, but South Africa, this is now a must-win game to keep their hopes alive.

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI, South Africa Women tour of England Women, 2022.

Date and Time: July 15, Friday, 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be good for batting. The fast bowlers should get some movement early on. The team batting first have won eight games here, while the one chasing have won four. The average first innings total at this venue is 240.

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear throughout the day. The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 12 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

England Women

Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Kathrine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean.

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Match Prediction

England have continued their dominant run over South Africa. They are confident after taking an early lead by winning the first ODI. The hosts put up a good all-round performance and are expected to clinch the series here.

South Africa, meanwhile, are under pressure and need to bounce back to draw level. They will have to up their game with both bat and ball.

Prediction: England to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

