England Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Women and South Africa Women will lock horns against each other in the second game of the three-match T20I series on July 23 (Saturday). The match will be played at New Road, Worcester.

After winning the ODI series 3-0, England Women, led by Heather Knight, have made an impressive start in the 20-over games as well. On Thursday, July 21, they defeated South Africa by six wickets in Chelmsford to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Katherine Brunt was declared the Player of the Match after she picked up four wickets for 15 runs in her quota of four overs. The veteran also equalled retired pacer Anya Shrubsole's tally of most wickets by an England bowler in T20Is.

Both Shrubsole and Brunt have 102 wickets apiece to their names. Brunt's brilliant spell of bowling helped England restrict their opponents to 111 for nine. Thereafter, Sophia Dunkley's 39-ball 59 helped England win with 30 balls to spare.

For South Africa, Laura Wolvaardt and Ayabonga Khaka were the standout players, but their efforts went in vain. While the stylish Wolvaardt scored 55 batting at No. 4, Khaka picked up important wickets of Danni Wyatt, Bryony Smith and Nat Sciver.

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Details

Match: England Women and South Africa Women, 2nd T20I, South Africa Women’s tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 23, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester.

England Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Worcester is expected to be a decent one for batting. The pitch is also expected to help the pacers and spinners to some extent. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

England Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

There is a slight chance of rain, but it's not likely to play spoilsport. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 50s.

England Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

England Women

Probable XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

South Africa Women

Probable XI: Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

South Africa Women don't have Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk on tour and their ommisions have depleted their batting. It will need a herculean effort from the visitors to draw level in the series.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

England Women vs South Africa Women telecast details and channel list

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - SonyLIV.

