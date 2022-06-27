England Women vs South Africa Women, Only Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England and South Africa are set to lock horns in the only Women's Test, starting Monday, June 27 at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

England, captained by Heather Knight, have named a fairly new-look squad with as many as five possible debutants. The hosts will be looking to build a team, especially the bowling unit, after Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole announced their retirements.

Right-handed batter Danielle Wyatt, who features on a regular basis in the limited-overs teams, failed to break into the Test side. Skipper Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone remain the fulcrum of the team.

South Africa, on the other hand, were jolted with a blow after Chloe Tryon, Ayobonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail were ruled out of the Test. In the absence of Ismail and Khaka, Marizanne Kapp will need to take charge of the bowling department.

Dane van Niekerk is yet to recover from the injury that led her to miss the World Cup earlier this year. South Africa played a Test match almost eight years ago and only four players in the current squad have the experience of playing in the longest format.

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: England Women vs South Africa Women, Only Test

Date and Time: June 27, 2022, Monday - June 30, Thursday, 3:30 PM

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton

England Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Taunton is mostly known for helping the bowlers to a large extent. However, since no Test has been played at the venue for three years, it's tough to gauge the nature of the track.

A fairly sporting wicket can be expected for the Test.

England Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

There are chances of rain on all four days of the match. Hence, it won't be a surprise if there are several interruptions during the course of the game. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark.

England Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

England Women

Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women

Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luss (c), Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

South Africa are yet to beat England in a Women's Test. Out of six Tests, England have won two of them while four ended in a draw. With forecasts of rain in all four days, the match is likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: The match will end in a draw.

England Women vs South Africa Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

