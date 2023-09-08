England Women vs Sri Lanka Women ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

England Women and Sri Lanka Women are set to face each other in an ODI series, scheduled to take place from September 9-14. The matches will be held at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, County Ground in Northampton, and Grace Road in Leicester.

The preceding T20I series had an interesting start, with England Women winning the series opener via the DLS method. However, Sri Lanka Women came back strong in the next two games, ultimately securing the series with a 2-1 victory.

Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu played a pivotal role in her team's success, emerging as both the top run-scorer and leading wicket-taker in the T20I series, amassing 114 runs and claiming five wickets.

Heather Knight and Athapaththu will retain their roles as Australian and Sri Lankan captains in the upcoming ODI series, which promises to deliver an exciting and competitive spectacle for the audience.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Head-to-head in ODI

England Women have displayed a remarkable dominance over Sri Lanka Women in ODIs. In 17 matches between the two teams, England Women have emerged victorious 15 times, with only one loss to their name.

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Full Schedule & Match Timings

Friday, September 8

1st ODI - England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street - 03:30 PM IST

Monday, September 11

2nd ODI - England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, County Ground, Northampton - 05:00 PM IST

Thursday, September 14

3rd ODI - England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Grace Road, Leicester - 05:00 PM IST

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Fancode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Full Squads

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe (vc), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilharia, Imesha Dulania, Vishmi Gunaratnea, Hansima Karunaratnea, Kawya Kavindia, Achini Kulasuriyaa, Sugandika Kumaria, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhania, Inoshi Priyadharshania, Inoka Ranaweeraa, Harshitha Samarawickramaa, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)