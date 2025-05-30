England Women vs West Indies 2025 ODI Series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After a one-sided T20I series, the England Women’s Team is all set to host West Indies for a three-match ODI series from May 30 to June 7. West Indies will be hoping for a turnaround after losing the T20I series with a disappointing 3-0 margin.

Ad

West Indies recently participated in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025. However, they missed the qualification by the barest of margins after finishing third in the points table with three wins and two losses from their five games.

Hayley Matthews led the team from the front across departments as she finished the competition with 240 runs at an average of 60 and 13 wickets at an economy of 4.46 in five matches. She will expect some more support from the players in the upcoming series.

Ad

Trending

England, on the other hand, last featured in a three-match ODI Series against Australia in January 2025. The Heather Knight-led side failed to give any fight to the Aussies as they lost the series with a humiliating 3-0 margin.

After a clean sweep in the T20I series, the English team will look to continue their winning momentum and dominate the ODI series as well.

England Women vs West Indies 2025 ODI Series: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 30

Ad

1st ODI: England Women vs West Indies Women, County Ground, Derby, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, June 4

2nd ODI: England Women vs West Indies Women, Grace Road, Leicester, 5:30 PM

Saturday, June 7

3rd ODI: England Women vs West Indies Women, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 3:30 PM

England Women vs West Indies 2025 ODI Series: Head-to-Head Records

England and the West Indies have faced each other 26 times in ODIs, with England having a massive 18-6 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Two matches (2008 and 2013) between the sides ended in a draw.

Ad

Here’s a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Total Matches: 26

England Women Won: 18

West Indies Women Won: 6

No Results: 2

England Women vs West Indies 2025 ODI Series: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The three-match ODI series between England and the West Indies will be telecast on Sky Sports for viewers in England. Meanwhile, the Indian fans can enjoy the live action on Sony Sports Network & Sony Liv.

Ad

England Women vs West Indies 2025 ODI Series: Full Squads

England Women

Emma Lamb, Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Alice Davidson Richards, Charlie Dean, Nat Sciver Brunt, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn

West Indies Women

Mandy Mangru, Realeanna Grimmond, Stafanie Taylor, Cherry Ann Fraser, Hayley Matthews, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️