England World Cup winner to take part in F1 Virtual Grand Prix

One of the chief architects of England's 2019 World Cup win will join Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon as one of the racers.

The second race of the F1 Virtual Grand Prix series will use the Albert Park circuit.

Ben Stokes

England's World Cup-winning all-rounder, Ben Stokes is all set to join Formula 1 drivers such as Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon among others in the second edition of the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix event set to be contested on Monday, April 6.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in the cancellation of scheduled F1 races in Vietnam, China, Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan, the virtual event is a chance for F1 fanatics to catch up on some interesting action.

The first race of the series, the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix was conducted last week and this week's race will make use of the Australian GP's Albert Park track. The race is scheduled to last for an hour and 30 minutes, with the traditional method of fastest lap time determining the drivers' positions on the grid.

The virtual race will see the racers compete for pole position at the end of 28 laps, and the event will be broadcast live from the Gfinity Esports Arena beginning from 12.30 AM on Monday, April 6.

The race will be broadcast live on the official F1 YouTube page, their Twitch and Facebook pages as well.

Stokes was one of the chief architects of England's 2019 World Cup triumph, having scored 465 runs and picked up 7 wickets from 11 matches, including a 98-ball 84* in the summit clash.