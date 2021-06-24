England World Test Championship 2021-23 Schedule: Complete Series List and Details

The England cricket team came very close to qualifying for the inaugural World Test Championship Final. Unfortunately, Joe Root's men could not defeat India in their last series. As a result, they had to settle in the fourth position.

England recently lost a home Test series against New Zealand. Hence, the English side's confidence will not be at the highest level when they begin their new World Test Championship campaign.

Joe Root's men are scheduled to face heavyweights like India and Australia in the new WTC cycle. Here's a look at their complete list of series and details.

India ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Series Details

India tour of England, 2021

England will kick off their new WTC campaign with a home Test series against the Indian cricket team. The series is scheduled to commence in August at Trent Bridge and culminate in September at Old Trafford.

August 4-8: England vs India, First Test, Trent Bridge

August 12-16: England vs India, Second Test, Lord's

August 25-29: England vs India, Third Test, Headingley

September 2-6: England vs India, Fourth Test, Kennington Oval

September 10-14: England vs India, Fifth Test, Old Trafford

England tour of Australia, 2021-22

In the final phase of the year, the England cricket team will visit pay a visit Down Under to compete in The Ashes 2021-22. Cricket Australia has announced the following schedule for this series:

December 8-12: Australia vs England, First Test, Brisbane

December 16-20: Australia vs England, Second Test, Adelaide

December 26-30: Australia vs England, Third Test, Melbourne

January 5-9: Australia vs England, Fourth Test, Sydney

January 14-18: Australia vs England, Fifth Test, Perth

England tour of West Indies, 2022

After a lengthy tour of Australia, England will board a flight to the Caribbean, where they will play three Test matches versus the West Indies team.

March 8-13: West Indies vs England, First Test, TBC

March 16-21: West Indies vs England, Second Test, TBC

March 24-29: West Indies vs England, Third Test, TBC

New Zealand tour of England, 2022

England will kick off their 2022 home summer with a World Test Championship series against defending champions New Zealand. The Blackcaps recently beat England in a home Test series. They will look forward to replicating the same performance during the 3-Test series in June 2022.

South Africa tour of England, 2022

After the Kiwis, the Proteas will tour England for a 3-match World Test Championship series in the summer of 2022. This series will most probably happen in August 2022.

England tour of Pakistan, 2022

England will end their World Test Championship league round with an away series versus the Pakistan cricket team. Either Pakistan or the UAE will host the 3-Test series in December 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee