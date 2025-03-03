Entertainers Cricket League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details for ECL 2025?

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL), a unique cricket league that features India’s biggest social media influencers and content creators, is all set for the second edition, scheduled to start on Wednesday, March 5.

ECL is played in a fast-paced T10 format, which is set to provide a lot of entertainment for fans across India. After the successful conclusion of the inaugural edition last year, ECL is all set for the second edition.

Notably, the first season of the ECL had six teams, and the second edition is set to expand to eight teams. Haryanvi Hunters, Mumbai Disruptors, Dynamic Delhi, Lucknow Lions, Bangalore Bashers, Kolkata Superstars, Chennai Smashers, and Rajasthan Rangers are the eight participating teams in this season.

The Mumbai and Delhi-based teams are the two new entrants for this edition. Popular content creators and influencers like Abhishek Malhan, Anurag Dwivedi, Elvish Yadav, Zayn Saifi, Munawar Faruqui, Gaurav Taneja, Pushkar Raj Thakur, and Mahesh Keshwala will lead their teams.

Elvish leads the Hunters, while Anurag will lead the Lucknow Lions franchise. Meanwhile, Munawar will captain the Mumbai-based team, with Gaurav captaining the Delhi side. Abhishek, Pushkar, Mahesh, and Zayn will lead the Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, and Rajasthan sides, respectively.

The Elvish Yadav-led Haryanvi Hunters emerged as the winners of the first edition of the ECL. They defeated Lucknow Lions by eight wickets in the grand finale of the inaugural edition to come out as the champions in September 2024.

The ECL 2025 Player Auction was held earlier this year in January, with Bobby Yadav of Lucknow Lions emerging as the most expensive player at INR 2.8 crore.

Each team will play a total of seven league games, with the top four sides making it to the playoffs, starting on March 15. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on March 16.

Entertainers Cricket League 2025 telecast channel list

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Entertainers Cricket League 2025 matches on television in India.

Broadcast: Sony Sports 5 SD, Sony Sports 5 HD

Entertainers Cricket League 2025: Live Streaming Details

The ECL T10 YouTube channel is the official live-streaming partner for the Entertainers Cricket League 2025 in India.

