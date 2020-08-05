Eoin Morgan breaks MS Dhoni's longstanding record for most sixes by an international captain

England captain Eoin Morgan broke former Indian captain MS Dhoni's world record for the most number of sixes as a captain during the third ODI between England and Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday.

Eoin Morgan has now hit 212 sixes as captain, one more than MS Dhoni's tally of 211.

Eoin Morgan breaks MS Dhoni’s world record in less than half the number of matches

Most Sixes in International cricket as Captain:



212* - EOIN MORGAN

211 - MS Dhoni

171 - Ricky Ponting

170 - Brendon McCullum#ENGvIRE — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 4, 2020

Eoin Morgan took less than half the number of matches than MS Dhoni to reach 212 sixes. He hit 212 sixes in 163 matches as captain while Dhoni took 332 matches to hit 211 sixes.

However, MS Dhoni still has more number of sixes across all three formats than Eoin Morgan. Dhoni stands at 359 international sixes compared to Eoin Morgan's 328 sixes. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is third on the list with 171 sixes as captain while former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum sits at fourth place with 170 sixes.

Eoin Morgan had come to the crease in the third ODI when England had lost three quick wickets and were in a spot of bother. However, with his counter-attacking style of play, he scored a brilliant 106 off just 84 balls and helped England post a daunting total of 328 runs.

However, the total was not enough as Ireland pulled off a brilliant chase, thanks to hundreds from vice-captain Paul Stirling (142) and captain Andrew Balbirnie (113). The duo added an Irish record 214 runs for the second wicket as Ireland won the game with 7 wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

Eoin Morgan praised the way that Paul Stirling batted and added that Ireland deserved to win. He told reporters after the match:

"Paul Stirling had a day out and he’s the ability to do that. But we play against world class players all the time and you know when you do, you need to take those opportunities because they will hurt you. Ireland played really well and thoroughly deserved to win."

England will now host Pakistan for a three-match Test series with the first Test to be played from August 5 at Old Trafford in Manchester.