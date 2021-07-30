The Hundred already better than T20 Blast:  Eoin Morgan lauds new format 

England's white-ball cricket captain, Eoin Morgan has hailed the inaugural edition of The Hundred as better than the existing T20 Blast competition. Despite only a handful of fixtures being played in the new format, Morgan is satisfied with the quality of cricket on display so far.

What a start to @thehundred Brilliant game. Great entertainment. I can’t wait to get going 😎 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 21, 2021

Morgan represents the London Spirit in the competition. The franchise slumped to a narrow 7-run loss against the Trent Rockets at The Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. The left-hander did not have the best of outings after scoring 18 off 20 balls but was pleased with how the format has turned out.

Morgan told ESPN Cricinfo:

"It's already better [than the T20 Blast]. It's everything I thought it would be. I was probably one of the few that could see the vision. But even after the game, that was called off, the biggest thing was watching the home support. It was as good as we had outside of international cricket."

The format will only grow to be better: Eoin Morgan

The England skipper noted how the tournament has advanced women's cricket as well. Morgan expects The Hundred to expand and become even better.

"I think the support for the women has been outstanding. The standard of the cricket has been brilliant. I only think it will get bigger and better," said Morgan.

The Hundred has been able to capture the interest of viewers with a revamped format and presentation. A fully-fledged women's division has also helped the tournament.

Eoin Morgan is yet to lead the London Spirit to a win in the tournament so far. The Spirit began their campaign with a loss to Birmingham Phoenix and their London derby against the Oval Invincibles was washed out. They currently occupy the sixth position in the table with a solitary point.

The London Spirit will next take on the Southern Brave, who are also without a win and are eighth in the table. The fixture will take place at Lord's on Sunday.

