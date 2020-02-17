Eoin Morgan states Alex Hales might have to wait for his international comeback

Alex Hales

Despite having a great time with the bat during the recently concluded BBL, England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan feels that Alex Hales have to wait for his international return. Morgan, who played a match-winning knock against South Africa in the 3rd T20I, said that Hales must rebuild the trust with his teammates and the team management before being considered for selection again.

Hales, who is an explosive batsman, was withdrawn from England's 2019 ICC World Cup preliminary squad at the last moment. As per reports in the Guardian, it was learned that Hales was serving a three-week ban owing to the use of a recreational drug.

He failed to make it to the main squad despite being at the top of his game. Morgan said that Hales was not dropped based on his performance and hence he needed to regain the trust among his teammates again.

Speaking to BBC after securing a series win against South Africa in the T20I series, Morgan said,

"There was a breakdown in trust between Alex and the team. When he was deselected, it was never down to performance. He is one of the best players in the world. Moving forward, to regain that trust there needs to be a considerable amount of time."

Hales finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the Big Bash League with 576 runs under his belt. He looked in great shape and took on the opposition bowlers by the scruff of his neck.

He is expected to ply his trade for the Karachi Kings in the upcoming Pakistan Super League. Hales who was an integral part of the England limited-overs set up will surely look to make his international return before the T20I World Cup slated to be played in Australia in October.