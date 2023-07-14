Essex vs Hampshire, Vitality T20 Blast Prediction: Who will win today's Semi-Final 1?

All eyes are on the blockbuster semi-final match that will be played between Essex and Hampshire on July 15. The Edgbaston Cricket Stadium will be the venue that will host this epic semi-final clash.

A lot of hard work lies ahead of them as the winner of the first semi-final match would need to play the finals on the very same day. Essex and Hampshire cannot afford to lower their guard now as any slip at this crucial juncture will bring an end to their Vitality Championship dream. So who will end up on the winning side? Let us shed light on the overall performance of the two sides this season to dissect who would potentially come on top.

Hampshire finished second in the South Group Points table with nine wins to their name. They have managed to maintain an impressive run in their last 5 games and have only been defeated once. The team successfully navigated through the turbulent times in the initial phases and started regaining momentum at the business end of the competition.

The James Vince-led side struggled against teams like Surrey, Sussex, Kent, Somerset, and Gloucestershire. Hampshire and Essex have crossed paths this season which saw Hampshire emerging victorious on both occasions. Their biggest win in terms of runs also came against them. They bundled Essex out cheaply for 96 runs and achieved a whopping 118-run victory which helped them leapfrog in the points table by a higher NRR margin.

Their performance in the 4th Quarter Final was simply stupendous. Nathan Ellis’s match-winning 4-fer helped Hampshire annihilate Worcestershire for just 100. In the end, they chased down the target quite comfortably at the end with 27 balls to spare. After registering such a ground-breaking performance, Hampshire are ready to topple any opposition that they encounter during the final stages of the tournament.

James Vince, Ben McDermott, and Joe Weatherley have been the leading run-scorers for Hampshire this season. The trio averages in excess of about 40 and has smashed several half-century scores. Nathan Ellis has by far been the best bowler for Hampshire in this competition picking up 22 wickets at a jaw-dropping average of 16.27 which includes his best figures of 4/6. John Turner and Liam Dawson have also been amongst the leading wicket-takers averaging 10.95 and 23.43 respectively.

Essex have finished fourth in the South Group Points Table with eight wins and six defeats to their name. They have looked rusty off late and have only managed to win two out of the last five games. They were initially consistent during the early stages of the tournament but seemed to have lost their way at the back end of the tournament. Their four back-to-back losses during the later stages of the tournament put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

But the Simon Harmer-led team delivered when it mattered the most by winning their last two fixtures against Surrey and Warwickshire which saw them book a place in the semis. The team has not had the best of outings against Hampshire and Somerset. Essex played two matches against both teams and have never emerged victorious in any of the games. Besides, they also had to face defeats against teams like Middlesex and Kent.

Essex’s biggest victory came against Glamorgan where they succeeded in posting a gigantic total of 226 which proved to be way beyond Glamorgan’s reach. Paul Walter blasted his way to a quickfire knock of 78 (34) which provided Essex the launchpad to post a strong total. Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley, and Paul Walter shared 6 wickets between them to curtail Glamorgan 52 runs short of their required target.

Michael-Kyle Pepper, Dan Lawrence, and Daniel Sams have been the major contributors with the bat for Essex this season. The trio has a combined strike rate of well over 155 whilst averaging around about 30. Daniel Sams is certainly the man to watch out for as he has been delivering consistently with the bat and the ball. Sams is the highest wicket-taker for Essex in this competition picking up 23 wickets at an astounding average of 19.57. Matt Critchley and Simon Harmer also lead the wickets chart with 20 and 19 wickets respectively.

Prediction: Who will win the first semi-final match?

Hampshire has always had the upper hand over Essex this season. Essex have been outclassed on all fronts against a resurgent Hampshire side. They first faltered while chasing a monstrous total of 215. And they lost the second game too in an unbelievable manner despite putting on a gigantic score of 209.

Essex have been vulnerable against Hampshire this season. Meanwhile. Hampshire has a better win record as compared to Essex and hence, Hampshire are the clear favorites to win this sem-final contest.

Prediction: Hampshire to win the first semi-final match.

