Essex vs Ireland, 3-day practice match: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Ireland are all set to tour England for a Test match, beginning from June 1 at the home of cricket i.e. the Lord’s in London. Ahead of the Test, the Irish side will face Essex in a three-day practice match to prepare for the stern battle. The County Ground in Chelmsford will be hosting this fixture.

Essex have been struggling a bit in this year’s County Championship. They won their opening game against Middlesex but have lost in their next five outings. They even lost to Warwickshire before drawing their game against Nottinghamshire. A tough task lies ahead of them when they will face Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, last played a Test match in the subcontinent. They faced Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series and suffered a whitewash. They will be hoping to turn the tables around in the upcoming tour to England.

Andrew Balbirnie will continue to lead the Irish side. The likes of Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, and Lorcan Tucker will have to step up and do the bulk of the scoring. Mark Adair, Craig Young, and Andy McBrine form a good bowling attack and will have to hit their straps in the practice match against Essex.

Essex vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Essex vs Ireland, 3-day practice match, Ireland tour of England 2023

Date and Time: Friday, May 26 - Sunday, May 28, 2023, 03.30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Essex vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get plenty of assistance from the surface and the batters need to be on their toes while batting here. Once they get their eye in, they can start playing their strokes.

Essex vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Chelmsford on the opening day of the match is expected to range between 7 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Essex vs Ireland Squads

Essex Team News

Alastair Cook will play a key role for Essex as he has tons of experience at the international level.

Essex Squad

Adam Rossington, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Dan Lawrence, Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Nick Browne, Josh Rymell, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Doug Bracewell, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Luc Benkenstein, Jamie Porter, Samuel Cook, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Aron Nijjar, Jamal Richards, Eshun Kalley, and Aaron Beard.

Ireland Team News

Andrew Balbirnie will be leading the Irish side against Essex in the three-day practice match in Chelmsford.

Ireland Squad

Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.

Note: All members of the squad can take part since it is a practice game.

Essex vs Ireland Match Prediction

Ireland will face Essex in a three-day practice match as a preparation before the Test against England. They will be looking to get their combinations right before the big game. Essex will be hoping to challenge the Irish side at their home ground.

Both sides have plenty of experienced players and don’t expect a result in a three-day game.

Prediction: Expect the game to end in a draw.

Essex vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

