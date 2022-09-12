European Cricket Championship 2022, Group A: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The European Cricket Championship is all set to start for the second edition on September 12, Monday. The competition will be divided into four groups with five teams each.

Group A consists of Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland XI, Portugal, and Spain. England XI have directly qualified for the championship week after winning the inaugural edition last year against Belgium in the finale.

Winners of all groups will move to the championship week and meet England XI. Cartama Oval will host all the matches of the tournament.

European Cricket Championship 2022, Group A: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, September 12

Spain vs Austria, 3.00 pm

Czech Republic vs Portugal, 5.00 pm

Austria vs Ireland XI, 7.00 pm

Spain vs Portugal, 9.00 pm

Ireland XI vs Czech Republic, 11.00 pm

Tuesday, September 13

Portugal vs Czech Republic, 3.00 pm

Ireland XI vs Spain, 5.00 pm

Austria vs Portugal, 7.00 pm

Spain vs Czech Republic, 9.00 pm

Ireland XI vs Austria, 11.00 pm

Wednesday, September 14

Spain vs Ireland XI, 3.00 pm

Portugal vs Austria, 5.00 pm

Czech Republic vs Spain, 7.00 pm

Ireland XI vs Portugal, 9.00 pm

Austria vs Czech Republic, 11.00 pm

Thursday, September 15

Czech Republic vs Ireland XI, 3.00 pm

Portugal vs Spain, 5.00 pm

Czech Republic vs Austria, 7.00 pm

Portugal vs Ireland XI, 9.00 pm

Austria vs Spain, 11.00 pm

Friday, September 16

Qualifier 1, 3.00 pm

Eliminator, 5.00 pm

Qualifier 2, 8.00 pm

Final, 11.00 pm

European Cricket Championship 2022, Group A: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

European Cricket Championship 2022, Group A: Squads

Austria

Ahsan Yousuf, Aqib Iqbal, Arsalan Arif, Baseer Khan, Daniel Eckstein, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Zadran, Mark Simpson-Parker, Mehar Cheema, Navin Wijesekara, Qadargul Utmanzai, Ranjit Singh, Razmal Shigiwal, Samargol Messalhn, Sikander Hayat, Zeshan Arif.

Czech Republic

Aakash Parmar, Abul Farhad, Divyendra Singh, Dylan Steyn, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Kushal Mendon, Naveed Ahmed, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Sahadat Sagor, Sahil Grover, Satyajit Sengupta, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Smit Patel.

Ireland XI

Cameron Melly, Carson McCullough, Cian Robertson, Finn Smith, Jack Dickson, Jamie Forbes, Jared Wilson, John Matchett, John McNally, Matthew Humphreys, Max Burton, Mikey O'Reilly, Muzamil Sherzad, Nathan McGuire, Scott Macbeth, Seamus Lynch.

Spain

Adam Alger, Asjad Butt, Atif Mohammad, Christian Munoz-Mills, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurvinder Singh, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mohammad Kamran, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Ihsan, Prince Dhiman, Tom Vine.

Portugal

Anthony Chambers, Conrad Greenshields, Fakhrul Hussain, Francoise Stoman, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Parth Jounjat, Rana Sarwar, Rao Imran.

