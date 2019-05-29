×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Opinion - Why West Indies are the dark horses of the tournament

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
54   //    29 May 2019, 15:55 IST

West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up
West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

The warm-up games before the upcoming ICC World Cup have produced some very interesting results. While the two favorites – England and India – have faced some unexpected losses, middle rung and ‘weaker’ teams like New Zealand and Afghanistan have come up with great results. This means the upcoming World Cup where each team plays the other at least once in the group stage, is likely to produce competitive matches and some surprises and shocks.

However there is one team that has not been considered as pre-tournament favorites by many, and yet the warm-up games have proved that the concerned team has it in them to get past the more fancied opponents and at this stage is certainly the dark horse of the tournament. We are talking about the West Indies - every cricket fans second favorite.

There is something about the Calypso style of cricket that has endeared the West Indian team to the cricket lovers world over. They may no longer be the indomitable force they once were. But even during their worst phase, starting from the late nineties, they have produced cricketers of the caliber of Brian Lara, Shivnaraine Chanderpaul, etc. during that period.

But with the advent of T20 cricket and its popularity world over exemplified by T20 leagues such as the IPL and the BBL, the natural flourish and talent of the West Indian cricketers have come to the fore. They are the toast of the cricketing leagues and have millions of fans.

Except for the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, these superstars have not been able to replicate their league successes for their national team. However, all that may change this time. They have several match winners with the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, etc. who can almost singlehandedly win them a match.

They also have a strong pace bowling line up and in captain Jason Holder, they have a very capable all-rounder and an astute leader. Their performance, especially their explosive batting against New Zealand must have sent a warning to all the other teams.

If they play as a team, then this bunch of supremely talented players have it in them to rewrite history. They will need to start strong though against Pakistan, another mercurial team, against whom they open their world cup campaign.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket West Indies Cricket Andre Russell Chris Gayle
Advertisement
SK Flashback: Classy stroke-makers on show in a high voltage West Indies vs Pakistan Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 1975: Pakistan vs West Indies - The dramatic last-wicket stand
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The incredible last over in the West Indies vs Pakistan face-off at the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World cup 2019: 3 reasons why West Indies can win the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 players who can help the West Indies lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
West Indies: Bringing joy back to cricket before the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, New Zealand v West Indies Warm-Up Match: 3 Key Battles that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The story of the Top 10 & beyond
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 oldest players who will be featuring in this edition of the tournament
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Windies could be a force to reckon with in the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us