“Everything was kind of tailor-made for Ishan Kishan” - Deep Dasgupta analyzes Indian keeper-batter’s whirlwind fifty

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta reckons that the situation was tailor-made for Ishan Kishan to walk in and make an impact with the willow on Day 4 of the Trinidad Test against West Indies on Sunday. He praised the left-hander for grabbing his opportunity and smashing his maiden fifty in only his second Test.

After India bowled out West Indies for 255 early on Day 4, they came out all guns blazing and scored 181/2 in 24 overs before declaring their second innings. Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) added 98 in 11.5 overs. Promoted to No. 4, Kishan then smashed an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Dasgupta noted that Kishan was sent into bat in a situation that completely suited his style of play.

“Everything was kind of tailor-made for Ishan Kishan - the start that India got, the platform that he had when he came out to bat, and the requirement [to score quickly]. Everything suited him and he did what he does so well - played his shots. That’s something that would help him going forward as well, figuring out the right tempo in Test match cricket,” he explained.

The 25-year-old smashed two one-handed sixes two notch up his maiden Test fifty, reminding critics and fans of a certain Rishabh Pant.

Expressing surprise at Kishan pulling off one-handed sixes, Dasgupta commented:

“That’s something that was surprising. He hit two one-handed sixes. We know Rishabh pulls it off ever so frequently. I really haven’t seen Ishan Kishan pull that off. He spent some time with Rishabh at NCA, who is undergoing his rehab. May be he’s picked up a few things from Rishabh.”

At the end of the day’s play, Kishan admitted that he took some batting tips from Pant when he met the latter at the NCA ahead of the West Indies tour.

“His spell with the second new ball was very crucial with forecast of rain” - Dasgupta on Siraj's five-fer

Before Kishan’s exploits, pacer Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, registering his career-best figures of 5/60. Thanks to his brilliant spell, West Indies crumbled from 233/6 to 255 all-out.

Praising Siraj for leading the bowling attack commendably, Dasgupta said:

“The skills that he showed with the outswinger, the wobble seam and everything else... The pressure was obviously on them [India] with the second new ball, especially him, being the seniormost pace bowler in that attack. He led that pace attack really well.”

The 46-year-old concluded that Siraj’s contribution will be considered highly significant if India go on to win the Test.

“His spell with the second new ball was very crucial with forecast of rain. That spell, if India does go on to win this Test match, would be extremely crucial,” he added.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mohammad Siraj said, "Ishan Kishan is naturally aggressive like Rishabh Pant. He's filling the gap of Pant in this team a bit". pic.twitter.com/h2pTTyL9tN

Chasing 365, West Indies were 76/2 at stumps, having lost skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (28) and Kirk McKenzie (0).