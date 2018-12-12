Exclusive: "It was quite challenging to bowl against Virat Kohli," says Australian quick Aaron Summers

Aaron Summers is a young Australian speedster who is set to represent the Hobart Hurricanes in this Big Bash League. He'll be also representing Karachi King sin the PSL 2019. He was also included in the Cricket Australia XI side who played a practice match against India.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Summers talks about his cricketing life and also his expectations from the BBL as well as PSL.

What inspired you to choose cricket as your career?

Summers: I used to be a football player in my earlier days. However, I wasn't able to qualify as a professional player. I was inspired to play cricket becaue of my friends. Cricket is also a very popular sport in Australia and I used to watch it on TV regularly.

What was your experience with the Hobart Hurricanes in the last Big Bash League and how excited are you to be a part of Big Bash league this season?

Summers: It was a very good experience last year. I didn't expect to make it to the playing XI last season. However, it was a great moment when I was in the final XI. I have always loved to play T20 cricket especially when you have a great atmosphere and great crowd. I'm very much excited to play the upcoming seasons of BBL.

You were a part of the Cricket Australia XI team against India in November. What was your experience while bowling against batsmen like Virat Kohli?

Summers: It was a great experience while playing against them. I haven't played in the first class cricket so it was quite surprising getting a call-up for the practice match. It was pretty challenging to bowl against players like Virat Kohli and overall it was a pretty good experience.

You were picked up by the Karachi Kings in the PSL Draft this year. How excited are you to be a part of this league?

Summers: It is going to be my first overseas T20 league so pretty excited to be a part of PSL. I'm really looking forward to going to Karachi, meeting up my mates and settling up there. The crowd is pretty good out there and it would be interesting to play in front of them.

Who are the players you've always looked up to?

Summers: I've looked up to Mitchell Johnson and Shaun Tait as they both are quick. They know how to get back into the game and change the whole scenario in seconds. I've also liked Brett Lee and Shane Watson.

Your bowling skills were first observed by Ryan Harris at Darwin. Would you like to call that moment as the turning point of your career?

Summers: I was playing in the Strike League in the Northern Territory and the clips of the matches being played were uploaded. From there, I got a call up from Ryan Harris and I was off to Brisbane. It was certainly the turning point of my career as it literally came out from nowhere.

There are various youngsters who wish to be part of T20 leagues and then go on to represent the country. What piece of advice would you like to give to them?

Summers: It's important to focus on your skills in young age. Regularly practice your yorkers, bouncers, cutters and wide yorkers. It's also very much important to get accustomed to pressure like situations and get yourself ready so that you perform well whenever given a chance.

