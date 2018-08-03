Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Exclusive: Kohli is similar to Lara when it comes to sledging: McGrath

Bagawati Prasad
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Exclusive
3.80K   //    03 Aug 2018, 11:20 IST

C
Contest on: Mitchell Johnson vs Virat Kohli

The question was simple and straight: Will sledging Virat Kohli work for the bowlers? Will it be fruitful?

Legendary Australia pacer Glenn McGrath, who has unsettled many legendary batsmen such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, VVS Laxman and so on, both with his words and his corridor of uncertainty, compared Kohli to Lara when it came down to verbal engagements.


“It just depends on how they are going. Brian Lara was very similar. When he was focussed and in the zone and if you said anything to him, that was it...you could lock in, he would score a double hundred. It was just his day. You knew that was going to happen,” McGrath, who is at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai guiding young pacers, told Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat.


Brian
Brian Lara

The veteran pacer went on to add: “So Virat's probably little bit similar (to Lara). If he is on form and focussed and scoring runs, I think he loves that banter, that challenge and that aggression there and it gets him going.

“But when you are off your game and you are not performing well and you are down on confidence, it can work against you. So little of bit chat here and there....But if you throw a willy-nilly it could work against you (as bowlers). It’s all part of the game, you have to enjoy it and have a bit of fun. Play hard, tough but fair cricket out there,” he concluded. 


Vira
Virat Kohli and David Warner

Kohli, who smashed his first Test century in England on Thursday, is not one to take a step back when it comes to dealing with sledging or getting himself involved in an on-field banter if needed. The 2014 India-Australia Test series Down Under was a classic case of Kohli getting into the zone when the opposition tries to unsettle him with verbal volleys. Kohli ended up smashing the Australian attack on almost every occasion.

Most times, Kohli gives it back: first with his words and then with his bat!

Bagawati Prasad
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Cricket writer, Author: Cricket Soru Poduma
