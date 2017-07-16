Chris Gayle's dream opening partner is Virender Sehwag

Chris Gayle takes an exclusive rapid fire with Sportskeeda.

Gayle is in Bangalore as a brand ambassador for IONA

Christopher Henry Gayle is a name that warrants no introduction in India, and especially, in Bangalore. That hardly comes as a surprise though. The explosive opening batsman plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is one of their most popular players. He has played some scintillating knocks for RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and has bludgeoned bowlers to all parts of the stadium en route the same.

Yesterday (July 15), he took the centre stage in the Garden City once again. This time around though, it was not for batting, but for gaming. As soon as Gayle made his entry on the the football turf of IONA, the crowd dived into a tumultuous frenzy. Decibel levels reached unreal heights, as fans kept cheering for the 37-year-old and his IPL team. Gayle, as usual, entertained everyone present with his flamboyant and fun personality.

Chris Gayle offered a straight bat to all the questions that we fired towards him!

Sportskeeda caught up with the left-handed batsman for an exclusive rapid fire with him. He manages to smack the deadliest of deliveries out of the park on the field. Was he able to handle the array of questions off it? Read his answers below, and judge for yourself:

Who is the better dancer: you or Dwayne Bravo?

(Smiles) Me.

World T20 2012 or World T20 2016?

2012. No, 2016 I think.

Where do fans love you the most, India or West Indies?

India

Your favourite female cricketer?

Stephanie Taylor.

Most embarrassing moment on the cricket field?

When I got out for a duck in both innings of a Test match (West Indies v Sri Lanka, Kandy 2001).

Who will be the next batsman to score a 175 in the IPL?

Difficult to tell. Maybe me.

Is there any match/series you would love to be a part of?

Maybe the Ashes.

Who will be the captain of your Dream XI?

Me.

And who will open with you?

Virender Sehwag, I think.

Which is your most favourite cricket stadium in the world?

Sabina Park.

What’s the one thing that you are yet to achieve in cricket?

400 in a Test innings.

Since we’re at IONA, who is the one cricketer you will bring here to have a gaming contest with you?

Dwayne Bravo.

And will you win?

Of course.

