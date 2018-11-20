Expecting a better show: A comparison between records of current Indian batting line-up in Australia and England

Kohli would be the lynchpin of Indian batting in Australia

Indian batting barring Virat Kohli failed miserably in England, which was the primary reason for India's thumping 4-1 loss to England. The Indian batsmen failed to cope up with swinging conditions in England.

The players failed to tweak their game according to the requirements of English conditions. The batsmen kept nicking the ball behind the stumps either to the keeper or to slips. This failure of Indian batting has raised doubts about their prospects in the upcoming series in Australia.

The way they surrendered in England, sceptics have every reason to doubt their abilities, but, will it be a fair assumption? Conditions in Australia and England are vastly different- England offers a lot of swing to the pacers which often results in low scoring matches whereas Australian pitches offer bounce and seam movement (which is not that pronounced nowadays).

Australian conditions are suitable to stroke-makers, which Indian team has in plenty, barring Pujara. To give ourselves a fairground to judge the prospects of Indian batting in Australia, let us take a look at the comparison between their records in Australia and England:

#1 Murali Vijay

Vijay would be looking to make a grand come back to the Indian Test team

In England

Vijay has played 7 Test matches in England so far and has scored 428 runs in 14 innings at an average of 30.57 with 1 hundred and 2 fifties.

In Australia

Vijay has played 4 Test matches in Australia so far and has scored 482 runs in 8 innings at an average of 60.25 with 1 hundred and 4 fifties.

#2 KL Rahul

Rahul would need to step up his game in Australia

In England

Rahul has played 5 Test matches in England so far and has scored 299 runs in 10 innings at an average of 29.90 which includes 1 hundred.

In Australia

Rahul has played 2 Test matches in Australia so far and has scored 130 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.50 with 1 hundred.

