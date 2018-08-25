Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fab Four of Indian bowling

Abhishek
ANALYST
Feature
1.24K   //    25 Aug 2018, 00:50 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

India have always been a batting power-house in the longer form of cricket. Fab four was referred to the famous Indian middle-order comprising of Dravid, Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman.

However, times have changed now and from being a batting power house, we are slowly developing into a ferocious bowling unit as well. Fab four of today would comprise of the very successful Indian pace bowlers.

Let us have a look at pace bowlers who have been the backbone of this Indian side for a while now.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi is without a doubt, India's premium pace bowler in both longer and shorter format of the game. His ability to swing the ball both ways makes him a potent weapon upfront. Of late, he has added an extra yard of pace to his bowling which makes him even more dangerous for the opposition batsmen.

His addition of the knuckle ball to his arsenal has fetched him a plethora of wickets in the shorter format. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's batting ability in the lower order is a value addition to the team as well.

Abhishek
ANALYST
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about sports. Ardent follower of the Indian football team.
