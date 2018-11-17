×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Faf du Plessis creates a captaincy record against Australia

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
926   //    17 Nov 2018, 23:09 IST

Faf du Plessis becomes the first ever International captain to beat Australia at home in all three formats of the game
Faf du Plessis becomes the first ever International captain to beat Australia at home in all three formats of the game

South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis becomes the first ever International captain to beat Australia at home in all three formats of the game.

South Africa defeated Australia by 21 runs in the one-off T20I at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Saturday (November 17).

With this win, skipper Du Plessis became the first ever International captain to defeat the mighty Aussies who are known to be ruthless at home.

Earlier, the Proteas defeated Aaron Finch-led side 2-1 in the ODI series after winning the third and final ODI at Bellerive Oval, Hobart by 40 runs.

This was South Africa's second bilateral ODI series win against Australia in their own backyard.

The South Africans won their first ever bilateral ODI series against the Aussies (in Australia) back in January 2009 under former skipper, Johan Botha when they thrashed the Ricky Ponting-led side 4-1 to clinch the five-match ODI series in an emphatic fashion.

ODI series win, 2018
ODI series win, 2018

In the same tour, South Africa won their first ever Test series on Australian soil by defeating them 2-1 in the three-match Test series under the former captain, Graeme Smith.

They followed it up with 1-0 Test series win during the 2012-13 tour. During the 2014-15 tour, Australia gave a strong replay by winning the five-match ODI series by the same margin.

In 2018, with the victories in ODI (2-1) and T20I series (one-off game), Du Plessis became the first ever International captain to defeat Australia in all three formats of the game, having won the Test series 2-1 back in November 2016.

With the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup just six months away, this does not augur well for the defending champions having lost one more ODI series under Aaron Finch.

The absence of David Warner, Steven Smith has certainly affected the Aussies and the morale of the team has gone down since their ban.

On the contrary, the Proteas have proved as to why they are one of the teams to watch out for the quadrennial event next summer by thrashing the World champions in their own backyard. Thrashing Australia at home is no easy task as the stats reveal, but for Du Plessis, it isn't one!

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs South Africa 2018 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Aaron Finch
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Sports- Love of my life
Twitter reacts as record stand between du Plessis and...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa 2018: Stats, Schedule, Squads &...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
VIDEO: George Bailey's weird batting stance against South...
RELATED STORY
SA announce ODI squad for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa 2018: David Miller and Faf du...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa: Twitter erupts as Australia...
RELATED STORY
AUS v SA 2018: 3 AUS & SA players to look out for ahead...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa 2018: Australia clinch...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs South Africa, Only T20I: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
| Wed, 31 Oct
RSA 173/10 (42.0 ov)
PXI 174/6 (36.3 ov)
Prime Minister's XI win by 4 wickets
RSA VS PXI live score
1st ODI | Sun, 04 Nov
AUS 152/10 (38.1 ov)
RSA 153/4 (29.2 ov)
South Africa win by 6 wickets
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 09 Nov
AUS 231/10 (48.3 ov)
RSA 224/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia win by 7 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 11 Nov
RSA 320/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 280/9 (50.0 ov)
South Africa win by 40 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
| Wed, 14 Nov
RSA 201/5 (20.0 ov)
CAXI 160/7 (20.0 ov)
South Africa win by 41 runs
RSA VS CAXI live score
Only T20I | Today
RSA 108/6 (10.0 ov)
AUS 87/7 (10.0 ov)
South Africa win by 21 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us