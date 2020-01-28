Faf du Plessis insists he won't make a hasty decision on his future amidst calls for resignation

Du Plessis is under mounting pressure due to the South African team's horrific Test form

Under-fire South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis has stated that he won’t be making any radical decision with regards to his own future after the Proteas suffered a humiliating 191-run defeat at the hands of England in the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg.

South Africa lost the series 3-1 and were completely outclassed by England in all departments of the game consistently. The gulf of class between the two sides was there for all to see, and the Proteas have come out of this grueling series defeat with more questions than answers.

Most pertinent of those questions is whether du Plessis should continue captaining the Test side, or is it time for somebody else to step in and start afresh.

The 35-year-old was replaced by Quinton de Kock as the Proteas’ ODI captain recently, and having presided over eight defeats in the last nine Test matches that South Africa have played, there have been some who are predicting a shifting of sands in the longest format of the game as well.

However, speaking to the press after the crushing defeat, du Plessis maintained that he won’t be rushed into making any drastic decision about his future, insisting that this series defeat will instigate a resurgence for the Proteas.

“It feels like you’ve been pushing me that way in the last while,” du Plessis said when asked if he would resign.

“You don’t make decisions like that when you are emotional or disappointed.

“I know the results don’t look good. It shows you where we are in terms of confidence.

“Unfortunately, we’re at the stage where it is happening right now, but I have no doubt that in a year or two we will look back and this will be where it started for us.”