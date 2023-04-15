Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Final, Warriors vs Falcons: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

It’s time for the final of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023. The Warriors Women will lock horns against the Falcons Women in the final on Sunday, April 16. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon will play host to this exciting contest.

The Warriors faced the Spirit in their Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 semi-final clash. It was a solid all-round effort from them as they won the game comprehensively to enter the final. They will be hoping to repeat their performance for one last time on Sunday.

Bowling first, the Warriors bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Spirit for just 73, with Jess Kerr finishing with three wickets. In reply, they lost six wickets but Kathryn Bryce’s 26 helped them get across the line in 13.1 overs.

The Falcons, on the other hand, beat the Barmy Army in the second semi-final of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023. They punched above their weight and beat the favorites to seal a berth in the final. The Falcons will be looking to do the same when they face the Warriors on Sunday.

Marizanne Kapp and Mariko Hill picked up three wickets each, helping them restrict the Barmy Army to 158/8. Chamari Athapaththu scored a magnificent 78 as the Falcons chased down the total in the penultimate over to win the game by six wickets.

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Match Details:

Match: Warriors vs Falcons, Final, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023.

Date and Time: April 16, 2023, Sunday, 11:45 AM IST.

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon.

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface, which will get easier to bat on as the game progresses. The batters can maximize the short boundaries on either side to score big.

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kowloon is expected to hover between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Probable XIs

Warriors Women

The Warriors look like a settled team. Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination in the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 final.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellie Johnston, Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Kathryn Bryce, Mignon du Preez, Yasmeen Khan, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Esha Oza, Jess Kerr, Shamilia Connell.

Falcons Women

The Falcons have found the right combination and expect them to stick with it on Sunday.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt, Theertha Satish, Marizanne Kapp, Suzie Bates (c), Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Jahanara Alam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Sornnarin Tippoch, Anju Gurung.

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Match Prediction

Both sides are deserving finalists, having played some brilliant cricket in the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023. Fans can expect a cracking contest when the two sides meet in the final on Sunday.

The Warriors have a slightly better balance to their side, so expect them to lift the title.

Prediction: Warriors Women to win this clash.

Warriors Women vs Falcons Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

