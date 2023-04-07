Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Match 9, Spirit vs Warriors: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The ninth match of the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition will see the Spirit Women lock horns against the Warriors Women. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon will host this encounter.

Spirit Women have played two games so far and won both. They beat the Barmy Army Women in their opening game and carried forward the winning momentum to beat the South Coast Sapphires Women in their next game.

On the back of 52 from skipper Nicola Carey, the Spirit Women post 121 on the board. Ayabonga Khaka was brilliant with the ball as she picked up four wickets, which helped them restrict the Sapphires Women to 109 to win the game by 12 runs. The Spirit Women will be looking to stay unbeaten on Saturday.

Warriors Women also are unbeaten in the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023. They have played three games so far, winning two and one being washed out due to rain. They beat the Falcons Women in their last fixture.

The bowlers did a fine job as they restricted the Falcons Women to 133/8. Ellie Johnston (38) and Phoebe Litchfield (32) contributed at the top of the order as it helped them chase down the total in the 18th over. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in their upcoming fixture.

Spirit Women vs Warriors Women Match Details:

Match: Spirit Women vs Warriors Women, Match 9, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 8, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Spirit Women vs Warriors Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is slow in nature. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this track as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle.

Spirit Women vs Warriors Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kowloon is expected to hover between 19 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Spirit Women vs Warriors Women Probable XIs

Spirit Women

Expect the side to go with the winning combination on Saturday.

Probable XI

Sarah Bryce, Natthakan Chantham, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Naruemol Chaiwai, Nensi Patel, Mahika Gaur, Gargi Bhogle, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Shizuka Miyaji.

Warriors Women

Don’t expect the side to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Ellie Johnston, Phoebe Litchfield, Yasmeen Khan, Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Mignon du Preez, Shanzeen Shahzad, Esha Oza, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Jess Kerr, Mariana Martinez.

Spirit Women vs Warriors Women Match Prediction

Both sides are unbeaten in the competition so far. They have played a good brand of cricket in the competition so far and expect a cracking contest on Saturday.

The Warriors have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Warriors Women to win this encounter

Spirit Women vs Warriors Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

