Fairbreak Global Invitational Womens T20 2023, Semi-Final 1, Warriors vs Spirit: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The first semi-final of the 2023 Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 competition will see the Warriors Women lock horns with the Spirit Women. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon will host this exciting clash.

Warriors Women finished the league stages at the top of the table. They played five games, winning three and losing one while one was washed out due to rain. They suffered their first loss of the competition in their last league game against the Barmy Army Women.

Kathryn Bryce picked up two wickets to restrict the Barmy Army Women to 163/6. Bryce then followed up with a very good knock of 45 lower down the order but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 146. They will be looking to bounce back and bring out their A-game in the first semi-final.

Spirit Women, on the other hand, finished the league stages in fourth position. They managed to win three out of five games and lost two. They suffered a heavy loss against the Falcons Women in their last league game.

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson played a fantastic knock of 65 but the other batters failed to step up as they ended their innings on 137/9. The bowlers only managed to pick up a single wicket as the Falcons Women chased down the total in just 14.2 overs.

The Spirit Women need to be on their toes while facing the Warriors Women on Saturday.

Warriors Women vs Spirit Women Match Details:

Match: Warriors Women vs Spirit Women, Semi-Final 1, Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023

Date and Time: April 15 2023, Saturday, 07:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Warriors Women vs Spirit Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early on in their innings. Run-scoring becomes easier once they get set in the middle.

Warriors Women vs Spirit Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kowloon on Saturday are expected to be hover between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted throughout the day.

Warriors Women vs Spirit Women Probable XIs

Warriors Women

Mignon du Preez and Esha Oza are expected to come into the side on Saturday.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Ellie Johnston (wk), Mignon du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield, Yasmeen Khan, Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Mariana Martinez, Shamilia Connell, Esha Oza

Spirit Women

They are likely to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Bismah Maroof, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Nicola Carey (c), Nensi Patel, Gargi Bhogle, Mahika Gaur, Nattaya Boochatham, Ayabonga Khaka, Betty Chan

Warriors Women vs Spirit Women Match Prediction

The first semi-final will see two solid teams face each other. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and will be eager to go all out on Saturday.

The Warriors have had a fantastic campaign so far and are favored to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Warriors Women to win this clash.

Warriors Women vs Spirit Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5

Live Streaming: FanCode

