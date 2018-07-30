Fakhar Zaman gains eight places in the latest ICC ODI batsmen's rankings; MS Dhoni drops to 15th

Indian batsmen Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan hold on to their respective places in the latest ICC ODI batsmen's rankings. Skipper Kohli continues to be on top of the rankings chart with 911 points, which is also the highest rating points in his ODI career. His deputy Rohit Sharma stays at fourth with 806 points while his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is in the tenth place with 770 points.

After a slump in the recently concluded ODI series against England, former India skipper MS Dhoni has lost a place as he is fifteenth in the table with 714 points.

Batsmen who had a massive jump in the rankings were Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman, Iman-ul-Haq and Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal. Fakhar had a brilliant series in which he scored 515 runs with the help of a double century and one century and that saw him gain eight places to the 16th position with 713 points, which is his highest so far.

ICC ODI batsmen's rankings

His opening partner Imam-ul-Haq, who was 164th in the ICC ODI rankings at the start of the series, gained 121 positions and has moved to the 43rd in the latest rankings after scoring 395 runs in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Tamim, on the other hand, has leapfrogged MS Dhoni as he has gained four places to 13th with a career-high 737 points after Bangladesh's successful three-match ODI series against West Indies that saw the southpaw score two centuries and one fifty.

ICC ODI bowler's rankings

There is no change in the top-15 of the bowlers' rankings which is led by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. India also has Kuldeep Yadav (sixth) Yuzvendra Chahal (tenth) and Axar Patel (15th) in the top-15.

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan gained 22 places to the 31st position while seam bowling all-rounder gained 70 places and is ranked 79 in the rankings.

Note: The rankings were updated after the conclusion of the West Indies v Bangladesh series and the first ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa.