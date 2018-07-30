Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fakhar Zaman gains eight places in the latest ICC ODI batsmen's rankings; MS Dhoni drops to 15th

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.36K   //    30 Jul 2018, 10:26 IST

New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th ODI

Indian batsmen Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan hold on to their respective places in the latest ICC ODI batsmen's rankings. Skipper Kohli continues to be on top of the rankings chart with 911 points, which is also the highest rating points in his ODI career. His deputy Rohit Sharma stays at fourth with 806 points while his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is in the tenth place with 770 points. 

After a slump in the recently concluded ODI series against England, former India skipper MS Dhoni has lost a place as he is fifteenth in the table with 714 points.

Batsmen who had a massive jump in the rankings were Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman, Iman-ul-Haq and Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal. Fakhar had a brilliant series in which he scored 515 runs with the help of a double century and one century and that saw him gain eight places to the 16th position with 713 points, which is his highest so far.

ICC ODI batsmen's rankings
ICC ODI batsmen's rankings

His opening partner Imam-ul-Haq, who was 164th in the ICC ODI rankings at the start of the series, gained 121 positions and has moved to the 43rd in the latest rankings after scoring 395 runs in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. 

Tamim, on the other hand, has leapfrogged MS Dhoni as he has gained four places to 13th with a career-high 737 points after Bangladesh's successful three-match ODI series against West Indies that saw the southpaw score two centuries and one fifty. 

ICC ODI bowler's rankings
ICC ODI bowler's rankings

There is no change in the top-15 of the bowlers' rankings which is led by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. India also has Kuldeep Yadav (sixth) Yuzvendra Chahal (tenth) and Axar Patel (15th) in the top-15. 

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan gained 22 places to the 31st position while seam bowling all-rounder gained 70 places and is ranked 79 in the rankings. 

Note: The rankings were updated after the conclusion of the West Indies v Bangladesh series and the first ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket MS Dhoni Fakhar Zaman
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 3 underdog achievements in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Fakhar Zaman 5th ODI: New Stats and New Records 
RELATED STORY
Ranking all eight ODI double hundreds
RELATED STORY
Top 3 occasions when Team India choked in ICC events
RELATED STORY
Stats: Fakhar Zaman becomes fastest ever to score 1000...
RELATED STORY
5 most destructive One-day openers in World Cricket 
RELATED STORY
Stats: Records tumble as Fakhar Zaman scores a double...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Batsmen who have scored double century in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: Cricketing world hails Fakhar Zaman for...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who scored most runs in a single bilateral ODI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us